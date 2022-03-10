Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Embassy In US Recruiting Americans To Fight Russian Forces

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues for the 15th day, the Ukrainian Embassy in the US is serving as a recruitment hub for Americans interested in joining the war. Thousands of proposals from volunteers seeking to fight for Ukraine are being accepted by diplomats operating out of the embassy. As per a report by The Associated Press, Ukraine's military attaché Major General Borys Kremenetskyi said, "This is people of goodwill who are coming to assist Ukraine to fight for freedom."

Kremenetskyi suggests that since the invasion on February 24, the embassy in Washington has received at least 6,000 inquiries about volunteering for service, the great majority of whom are American citizens. Kremenetskyi coordinated the screening of possible recruits in the United States. He further said that half of the potential volunteers were promptly turned down and didn't make it to the Zoom interview.

Approximately 100 Americans have been selected so far

Some applicants were turned down because the embassy claimed it couldn't provide proper vetting. Approximately 100 Americans have been selected so far. Major General Kremenetskyi said that they include combat veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as well as helicopter pilots. The selected people must go to Poland on their own, crossing at a certain spot with their own protective gear but no weapon, which they will obtain once they are there.

Ukrainian authorities said that around 20,000 foreigners from various countries have already joined. It's unclear how many Americans who have travelled to Ukraine to fight have really arrived, according to AP. Borys Wrzesnewskyj, who is a former Liberal MP in Canada and is assisting in recruitment said that about 1,000 Canadians have applied to fight for Ukraine. The vast majority of those who have applied have no ties to the country and the substantial percentage of the volunteers are ex-military.

US authorities have legal concerns

Meanwhile, US authorities have legal concerns about what might happen if an American is killed, captured, or recruited to work for a foreign intelligence service while abroad, according to the AP report. Another concern is that they may grow more radicalised in the war, posing a greater threat once they return home. They claim that Ukraine may be avoiding certain legal concerns by allowing foreign recruitment and instructing volunteers to sign contracts.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)