Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Forces Ambush Russian Convoy As It Nears In On Kyiv

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Republic has assessed yet another video where a massive Russian convoy is seen advancing towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. On Saturday, March 12, Moscow's offensive in Ukraine entered Day 17. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ukraine forces have ambushed the advancing convoy and also attacked the Russian electronic warfare systems. Notably, the UK Defense Intelligence said that the bulk of Russian ground forces is now just 25 kilometres (15 miles) away from Kyiv.

Earlier on Friday, March 11, Ukrainian media stated that the vehicle of the former deputy head of the main directorate of Ukraine's security service was attacked. The CCTV footage of the incident showed gunmen firing indiscriminately on the car.

Meanwhile, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) had reported that as many as 40 Grad rockets were fired by Ukrainian forces at Gorlovka in the Donbass region. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also given his approval to recruit 'volunteer' fighters from the Middle East and other parts of the world to join Russia's war in Ukraine.

Over 16,000 Middle Eastern volunteers ready to assist Russian troops: Russian MoD

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, more than 16,000 Middle Eastern volunteers are ready to assist troops in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

The Russian minister also claimed that the country's forces have destroyed at least 3,491 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces on Saturday, March 12, stated that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 personnel and 362 tanks and several other targets have been destroyed.

Ukraine destroying evidence of military biological programmes: Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that the facts found during the military operation suggest Ukraine is destroying evidence of military biological programmes funded by the US. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, 'confirmed the facts' found during the 'special military operation' launched in Ukraine last month on February 28.

"We confirm facts revealed during the special military operation in Ukraine, which prove that the Kiev regime has been destroying the evidence of military biological programmes Kiev was implementing. They were funded by @DeptofDefense (sic)," Zakharova wrote on Twitter.

