Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Refugees' Displacement To Poland Begins To Decline

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, million Ukrainian refugees had fled their home country, with almost three million entering the Polish border since February 24, when Russia launched its military attack. Focussing on Russia has continued to attack Ukraine accompanied by recent bombardments in Urban areas of the country. Meanwhile, according to the Polish Border Guards, the highest number of border crossings were recorded on March 18 – 52,000 of them, while on the next day, 7,100 were recorded only until early morning hours, reported by Schengen Visa Info.

As per the recent updates, these numbers are on the decline. Data from the United Nations reveal that more than three million people have left Ukraine due to the war. More specifically, 1.8 million refugees were registered in Poland, 155,841, in Russia, and the rest in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Moldova (344,454), Hungary (272,943), Slovakia (220,977), and Romania (210,019). Belarus has the lowest number of refugees registered for this period – about 1,816 of them. Moreover, the European Union has permitted Ukrainians leaving their home country due to war to live and work in the zone for up to three years. It was believed that these refugees also waited to register themselves for jobs as governments and businesses across central Europe sought to help refugees who have fled Russia's invasion find jobs and school places.

Number of refugees crossing to Poland declines

The Russian invasion of Ukraine led millions to flee their home country while these included half the number of refugees displaced to Poland. The recent updates show the decline in the numbers. The number of people fleeing Ukraine for Poland has started to fall in recent days, with 30,500 crossing on Friday, down 6.4% from the previous day, the Polish Border Guard said on Saturday. On Saturday, 6,100 people had crossed - that’s down 11% from the same period on Friday.

Although, more than 2.2 million people have crossed into Poland since the war began as per the sources. Some of those people fleeing Ukraine have already left Poland, but Warsaw University migration expert Prof Maciej Duszczyk estimates around 1.2-1.3 million refugees remain. More than 300,000 people have entered Ukraine via Poland since the war began, reported by the sources.

Image: AP