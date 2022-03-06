Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Troops Play National Anthem After Russian Airstrike; Watch

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continued for the 11th day, in a determined show of strength, the Ukrainian Army stood in unison to play the country's national anthem.. This came after yet another airstrike by Russian forces. The Ukrainian troops were seen keeping their spirits high as they assembled around a crater caused by the attack and asserted their patriotism by playing the Ukrainian national anthem.

In the footage accessed by Republic Media Network, viewers can see the damage that a recent airstrike in Ukraine has caused as Russia continued airstrikes on several parts of the country. In the footage, the Ukrainian army can be seen assembled around a crater, playing their national anthem; in their background is a building that has been completely destroyed by Russian shelling.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'special military operation' in Ukraine has now entered its 11th day and continues to cause devastation in the country. After the country witnessed several airstrikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked NATO to impose a 'no-fly zone' over his country. However, NATO refused with its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg saying that the decision was to avoid a full-fledged war in Europe.

Zelensky condemned this decision and said in a speech. "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone," he said.

Most recently, a hospital in Zhytomyr became the victim of heavy shelling by Russian troops. Republic Media Network accessed the footage of the aftermath of the shelling that left the area destroyed.

REPUBLIC IN THE WARZONE



From Zhytomyr where Russia has bombed a Ukrainian hospital, to Donetsk which has been hit by continuous shelling from Ukraine, to Lithuania where where key talks are to be held, Republic keeping you ahead, #LIVE, here - https://t.co/wziLams8Cy pic.twitter.com/NqGoLg078q — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2022

(Image: Republic)