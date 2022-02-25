Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Troops Refuse To Surrender, Abuse Russians Before Being Shot

A video has emerged on social media platforms showing how Ukrainian border guards were killed after they refused to surrender to Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Russia

Image: AP/Twitter/@Ianbremmer


A video has emerged on social media platforms showing how Ukrainian border guards were killed after they refused to surrender to Vladimir Putin’s forces and defiantly abused warships, saying we would not surrender, "Go f**k yourselves!". After Russia launched its full-scale military operation against Kyiv on Thursday morning, Russian armies invaded several parts of the country, including Snake Island off Ukraine’s southeastern border, which was being guarded by 13 Ukrainian soldiers. After the Russian vessels approached the small strategic island, the Russian armies contacted the border guards and asked them to surrender or they would open fire.

"This is a Russian warship, I repeat. I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate, otherwise I will open fire. Do you copy? " The Russians said to the border guards, "This is it." One of the Ukrainian guards can be heard saying, "Go fu** yourselves." 

Russia Ukraine war: Ukrainian border guards killed shortly after abusing a Russian warship

In response, the Russians reportedly bombarded the 42-acre island with barreled guns from their aircraft. The guard who was filming the video was killed. He was heard yelling out and hitting the ground as loud gunfire erupted. According to official reports, all of the guards were killed in the attack.

Later on Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that all 13 border guards would receive a posthumous Hero of Ukraine medal for "heroically" defending the island. "On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically," Zelensky said. But they did not give up. "May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever," he said.

Image: AP/ Twitter/@Ianbremmer

