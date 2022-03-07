Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Troops Shoot Down Russian Aircraft In Kharkov

As the Russia-Ukraine war nears Day 12, a plane was reportedly shot down right at Kharkov on Sunday above a residential complex named Balakirev. According to reports, the SU-25 aircraft belonged to the Russian troops and was brought down by the Ukrainian Army. This happens on a day when the Vinnytsia International Airport was bombed with a missile by Russian troops.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that their troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson. The Russian Defence Ministry also announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during Moscow's 'special military operation' in Ukraine. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of Ukraine's military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

On Saturday, Moscow had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have obliterated 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air.

Over 1.3 Million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February. As per the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries had agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire which was called off hours later.