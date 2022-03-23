Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Volunteers Prepare Dumplings For Soldiers To Show Solidarity

Quick links:
Theatre in Drohobych, west Ukraine has become a gathering place for artists, including some who have been displaced from other parts of Ukraine. Vasyl Nevolov, a displaced Ukrainian rests in theatre.
A volunteer wanders through theatre's audience rows. As a part of massive volunteer effort across the country, people gathered here have turned their talents to making food for soldiers and others.
Volunteers prepare food in the courtyard of a theatre in Drohobych. Men chopped wood for the cooking fires in the courtyard, their hands blackened with soot.
Inside the theatre, volunteers prepare varenyky, or stuffed dumplings. The preparation of the dumplings is monitored by the theater's deputy director, Sergei Havdjak.
Artists in this southwestern Ukrainian community near Carpathian Mountains are rolling and filling dough to add to the thousands of dumplings they're delivering to the front or to displaced people.
On second day of Russia's invasion, the food-making effort began. It takes approx 150 volunteers, including artists who have been displaced from other parts of Ukraine and are now residing at theatre.
More than 10,000 potato verenyky (dumplings) have been made in the theater's warmly lit cafe, where snack bar popcorn has gone stale in the nearly month since Russia's invasion.
Volunteers are proud of the borscht they are sending to soldiers in places like Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where some areas have devolved into brutal street-to-street fighting in near-freezing weather.
The war and people's accounts have shaken the theatre workers. The food preparation for soldiers and people in need, inspires volunteers to contribute to the country's victory in some way.
