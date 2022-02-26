Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Women Sing National Anthem Inside Bunkers To Boost Morale

As the Russian military continued its attack on Ukraine for the third consecutive day, resilient Ukrainians kept their spirits high through different activities while hiding in underground bunkers. A video has now gone viral on social media wherein a group of women can be seen singing the national anthem to boost their morale while taking shelter in a bunker in Cherkasy city. They did so as Cherkasy prepared for the Russian attack that struck the capital city Kyiv late Friday, February 25.

"Ukraine is not yet dead, nor its glory and freedom... Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians... Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine... and we, too, brothers, we will live happily in our land," the women sung in their native language, Daily Mail reported. 'Ukraine has not yet perished,' is the title of the Ukrainian national anthem, composed in 1862. The women in the video were seen sitting on benches in the bunker, clad in their winter jackets, scarves, and knit caps. The anthem glorifies the tenacious spirit of the Ukrainian people, who have chosen to battle the 190,000 Russian forces amassed on the country's eastern border.

Have a look at the video here

Ukrainian women sing the national anthem in a bomb shelter. This is the horror of our days. Please pray for my country!!! pic.twitter.com/GG7MZg4H71 — UAWASBORN ​🇺🇦​💛​🌄​💙​ (@UAWASBORN) February 26, 2022

Protests erupt globally against Russian aggression

As Russia continued its attack, protesters bearing Ukrainian flags filled the streets of major cities around the world to show their support for the war-torn country. Demonstrators in many European cities, including Italy, called on European leaders to take more aggressive measures against Russia's authoritative regime. They also denounced the killings of scores of civilians and military personnel. Protesters in Russia also took to the streets, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'end the war' with Kyiv, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which swiftly extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from all three directions: land, sea, and air. According to the Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, the Russian onslaught has killed 198 people and injured over 1,000 more. The health minister claimed that there were at least three children among those killed, however, he did not specify whether the casualties included both military and civilians. He further added that another 1,115 people were injured so far in the Russian invasion.

Image: Twitter/@UAWASBORN