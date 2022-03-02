Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainians Wave Flags Before Russian Troops To Protest Invasion

Intensifying its unprovoked offensive on neighbouring Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday, continued its attacks on Kherson city. According to visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Ukrainian nationals can be seen confronting the Russian troops. As Moscow's troops entered the southern city of Kherson, residents came out, bearing flags to protest the Russian offensive. As appealed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier, it has now become the war of the people.

The residents of Ukraine have been coming out on the streets to stop the advancement of the Russian troops. The video also shows hundreds of workers and residents blockading roads in Kherson by waving Ukrainian flags on the seventh day of the war.

Meanwhile, Russian military choppers were also spotted flying low in Ukraine's Odesa, purportedly to make a landing. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ukrainian government had earlier claimed about Russia's invasion of Odesa via air and sea routes. A total of four Russian choppers were observed to be making entry into the city.

Russia to prevent Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons

As the ongoing offensive between Kyiv and Kremlin transcends into the seventh day, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that a hypothetical World War III would be 'nuclear and disastrous'. Lavrov further lashed out at Ukraine and alleged that it is negotiating at the behest of the US. Lavrov's remarks come days after the first round of talks between the two neighbouring nations, which took place on February 28.

As per a report by the Russian news agency, TASS, the new round of Russian-Ukraine negotiations were deferred, not cancelled. TASS reported quoting the source, stating, "Not a cancellation; the schedule was shifted; official information will come shortly." Meanwhile, several reports have claimed that Russia is 'ready' to initiate discussions with Ukraine on Wednesday night. Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba also stated that Kyiv is ready for the second round of negotiations, but stressed that it is 'not ready to adopt ultimatums'.

Meanwhile, Russia's envoy hinted at severing ties with the United Kingdom in the wake of stringent economic sanctions. He said that it is possible that Moscow could sever ties with Britain. The move comes after Britain slapped a series of new sanctions against Russia and also imposed the first wave of punitive measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Belarus for its role in Ukraine's invasion.

