Russia-Ukraine War: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For Efforts To Uphold Human Rights

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed distress over the move and urged to prioritize the protection of civilians. Antonio mentioned that as the number of dead climbs, there is a need for international humanitarian and human rights law to be upheld.

In an address, Antonio Guterres said, "With the death toll rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine. The protection of civilians must be priority number one. International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld".

According to Guterres, the United Nations has scaled up humanitarian operations in Ukraine and is further committed to staying and delivering, to support people of the country in time of need. He mentioned the UN is providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable.

United Nations Secretary-General has repeatedly appealed to President Putin to stop the military operation in Ukraine and said, "The present military offensive in Ukraine is wrong. It is against the UN Charter. It is unacceptable but it is not irreversible"

According to the latest update, since the start of the attack on early Thursday, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, had been reported dead. While over 316 people are left injured.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including outside of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odesa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away. Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

