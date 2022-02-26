Russia-Ukraine War: UN Resident Coordinator In India Shombi Sharp Calls For Ceasefire

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, called for a ceasefire. He further urged Russia and Ukraine to return to the negotiation table, ANI reported. He made the statement on the sidelines of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" cycle rally in New Delhi.

While participating in the event to mark 75 years of India's independence, Shombi Sharp highlighted the need to support the peace negotiation efforts. He called for a ceasefire "immediately" and insisted that it "is the very first thing, from there everything else stems," according to the ANI report.

Speaking about the efforts of the United Nations regarding the ongoing situation, Sharp stressed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been calling for "peace, ceasefire and de-escalation." Furthermore, Sharp insisted that Guterres has been appealing for peace despite the tragic events.

'Stop the military operation in Ukraine': UN Secretary-General

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed over the move and urged to prioritise the protection of civilians. The United Nations Secretary-General appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the military operation in Ukraine and said, "The present military offensive in Ukraine is wrong. It is against the UN Charter. It is unacceptable but it is not irreversible."

Antonio Guterres underscored that there is a need for international humanitarian and human rights law to be upheld. Guterres informed that UN is providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable. Guterres stressed that the United Nations and their humanitarian partners are committed to "staying and delivering, to support people of Ukraine in time of need."

The use of force by one country against another is wrong, against the @UN Charter, and unacceptable.



But it is not irreversible.



I repeat my appeal to President Putin:



Stop the military operation in Ukraine.



Bring the troops back to Russia. pic.twitter.com/gIxI8ffIYJ — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 24, 2022

The @UN is scaling up our humanitarian operations in & around Ukraine.



We are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need.



We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable, regardless of who or where they are. pic.twitter.com/GAVus8bfWY — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 25, 2022

198 Ukrainians have died: Ukraine Health Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 24 February, announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene in their action would lead to consequences.

Ukraine’s civilian death toll has reached at least 198 including three children, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people including 33 children have been critically injured in the military offensive. Explosions are being reported in Kyiv amid the ongoing fight between Russia and Ukrainian troops on the ground.

(With inputs from AP/ANI, Image: AP/UNINIndia)