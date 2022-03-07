Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Unclaimed Corpses, Refugee Exodus & Burning Buildings Mark Day 12

As the Russia-Ukraine war enter Day 12, Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been bombed, residential buildings destroyed, and millions of people displaced.

Ukrainian refugees gather in Shehyni village which lies on the border with Poland. Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24. 

The body of a Ukrainian man lies amidst debris near a spot of Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. 

A factory and a store in Irpin burn following bombardments by Russian troops. 

Ukrainian refugees cover themselves with a blanket while they wait for a bus to leave the Korczowa border crossing in Poland. 

Unattended corpses of Ukrainian residents lie on streets near Irpin. Russian troops shelled Irpin on March 6 and seized control of the military base. 

A woman cries as she attends religious service at the St Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. The invasion entered its 12th day on March 7 and has led to thousands of civilian casualties. 

A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov- both members of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces fighting Russian troops. 

A woman carried by Ukrainian soldiers crosses an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin. Over 5,000 people have arrived from abroad to fight for Ukrainian sovereignty. 

Faces of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine are illuminated by the light from a phone. The photo captures the plight of people which experts have paralleled to that during World War II. 

A Ukrainian woman dressed in military attire prays inside the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv. Hundreds of women have come forward to defend their country's territory. 

