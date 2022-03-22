Russia-Ukraine War: UNGA To Resume Emergency Special Session On Ukraine On Mar 23

As the Russian attack against Kyiv intensified with evident devastation around Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday informed that it will resume its Emergency Special Session on Russian aggression against Ukraine from March 23. The meeting will be convened in the presence of 22 member states, Abdulla Shahid, President of UNGA said in a statement. The meeting will follow up on the rare emergency session conducted by the assembly on February 28, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an "unprovoked and unjustified" military attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour.

The resumption of the meeting comes after the president of the 193-member international body received a letter from 22 member states, including the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan Poland, Turkey, Ukraine & others, calling for a renewed session on Ukraine's atrocities under Russia's burgeoning rampage, Shahid informed through a Twitter post.

Following up on a letter received from 22 Member States earlier today for the resumption of the 11th Emergency Special Session of GA, I will be convening the ESS at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, in the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York. pic.twitter.com/47nSJ22vmL — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) March 22, 2022

Just for note, the emergency meeting held on February 28 was the 11th such meeting since 1950. In the said meeting the General Assembly had voted to reaffirm its commitment towards the sovereignty and independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine. India and 33 other nations abstained to vote against the decree brought against Russian Federation. However, the proposal was adopted with a majority of 141 votes, despite 5 member states voting against it.

The UNGA also deplored Russian aggression against Ukraine in the strongest terms. “The ongoing military offensive is inconsistent with this. It is an affront to the founders of this organization and everything it stands for,” the UNGA President had said. Further, it also mandated all citizens, as well as civilian infrastructures necessary for existence, must be protected.

Shahid also called for a complete cessation of violence, adding that "humanitarian law and international humanitarian law must be respected, and diplomacy and dialogue must prevail." Countries also observed a minute of silence to acknowledge the victims of the war, representing a "collective conscience of humanity."

UN divided over draft resolution by France, Mexico & SA on Ukraine crisis

As the UNGA is set to convene a meeting tomorrow (March 23), France and Mexico have been pushing the UN members to refer to the Russian invasion in a resolution in Ukraine's worsening humanitarian crisis. The French-Mexican draft which has been obtained by the Associated Press on Monday reveals that the "dire humanitarian consequences" of Russia's assault in Ukraine "are on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades." Further, it condemns Russia's shelling, bombing, and siege of highly populated cities, especially Mariupol in the south. The UN Members will vote on the draft later this week, the Associated Press reported.

(Image: AP)