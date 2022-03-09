Russia-Ukraine War: Universal Music Group Suspends Operations In Russia, Issues Statement

The ongoing catastrophic war between Ukraine and Russia has thrown several business plans into disarray with multinational corporations to pull out of the country that has become a major outcast. After various giant streaming networks suspended their services in Russia, the multinational music corporation Universal Music Group on Tuesday decided to join the league by pulling off their operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

According to ANI, the music company issued an official statement and announced the closing of Universal Music Group offices in Russia. With immediate effect, the company in their statement revealed about abiding by all the international sanctions and how their employees and artist are working to support the 'humanitarian relief efforts.'

Universal Music Group suspends services in Russia

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region," she said in the statement.

Earlier, the popular streaming platform, Netflix had suspended its services in Russia. Under the cease of services, the residents of Russia will no longer be able to sign up for a new account. Meanwhile, current Russian subscribers will have access to their accounts only until the end of their current billing cycle. After this, their accounts would be temporarily suspended until the situation in Ukraine improves.

Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia's military operation in Ukraine approaches its 14th day, the Kremlin said that humanitarian corridors will be constructed in Kyiv, the capital, and four other vital cities starting at 10 am Moscow time. For the third day in a row, the UK Ministry of Defence has accused the Kremlin of violating its own ceasefire agreement in the important port city of Mariupol.

The international isolation of Moscow over the Ukraine war worsens by the day. Recently, the United States announced a ban on Russian oil imports. It is worth noting that more than two million people have been forced to escape their homes in Ukraine, according to the UN, making it one of the world's largest refugee crises in recent years.

