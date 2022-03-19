Russia-Ukraine War: UN's First Urgent Humanitarian Aid Convoy Reaches Ukraine's Sumy

In the massive development from the Russia-Ukraine war, the very first United Nations humanitarian assistance convoy has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. In a statement, UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad stated that the United Nations and its partners in Ukraine have delivered the first convoy of critical humanitarian supplies to Sumy, one of the nation's most war-torn regions. He said, “We are here to help the most vulnerable civilians caught in the fighting, wherever they are in Ukraine.”

According to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), medical supplies, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, as well as canned food are among the 130 metric tons of crucial relief that have been delivered, which will directly benefit 35,000 people. In addition to these supplies, the truck delivered equipment to help 50,000 people restore their water infrastructure.

It is worth mentioning that the World Food Programme, the UN Refugee Agency, the World Health Organization, as well as the UN Children's Fund, along with the NGO People in Need, have delivered the humanitarian supplies. Further, OCHA has effective conversations with the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, ensuring the humanitarian convoy's safe passage. The agency has also sent a notification to the ministries.

As the UN and its humanitarian partners have ramped up their aid effort to react to the severe humanitarian situation created by the war, they further rely on ongoing cooperation from all sides, as per the OCHA report.

'Russia must stop this war now': UN Chief

Earlier on March 17, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had stressed that "Russia must stop this war now." Highlighting that over three million people have been forced to escape war-torn Ukraine, Guterres also stated that Ukrainians "desperately need peace," and that people all around the world are seeking peace as well.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 53 UN member states have jointly criticised Russian aggression. The 53 states, as well as the European Union representative to the UN, issued a statement condemning Russia's actions and reaffirming their support for the people of Ukraine. The nations came together to express their grave concern for the safety of the Ukrainian people, particularly women and girls. It also chastised Belarus for partnering with Russia in the conflict.

