Russia-Ukraine War: UNSC To Hold Meeting as Ukraine Calls For Humanitarian Corridors

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 10th day, Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine while allowing Ukrainian civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha. In light of the worsening situation, the United Nations Security Council has decided to hold an open meeting on Monday after the Ukrainian leader urged for the creation of humanitarian corridors.

According to the Irish Examiner report, the United States and Albania requested the meeting, and UNSC humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN children's agency UNICEF, will hear the briefings, said top diplomats on Friday.

UNSC to hold meeting as Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridors

This meeting will be followed by closed consultations on a draft resolution on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, at the request of France and Mexico, revealed diplomats on condition of anonymity to Irish Examiner. Earlier this week, the United States launched an emergency appeal for 1.7 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) in humanitarian aid for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

According to estimates by the UN, more than 12 million people living in war-hit Ukraine and four million living in exile in neighbouring countries will need humanitarian assistance in the coming months. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Ukraine has termed Moscow's attack on a nuclear plant a "war crime".

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant," the embassy statement said. "Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further."

I commend the national and local organizations in Ukraine providing aid, and the humanitarian and health workers caring for those injured in the fighting.



The international community must give them our unequivocal support. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 5, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin passes law introducing 15-year jail term for spreading 'fake news' on army

It has come to light that the Russian government has blocked Facebook and some other websites and passed a law that would strongly prevent independent journalism inside the country, resulting in the BBC, Bloomberg, and other foreign media suspending reporting in Russia.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Russian military forces bombarded and captured cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War 2. It is important to note that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in over one million refugees, while the West's tough sanctions on Moscow are gradually isolating Russia, posing the threat of a wider global conflict that could spark World War 3.

Moscow, on the other hand, claims that this invasion is a "special operation" to capture anti-nationalists and has denied targeting civilians. Whereas, Ukraine's state service of special communications and protection of information states that Russian forces have focused their efforts on capturing Kyiv and Kharkiv, which is the second-biggest Ukrainian city.

Image: AP