Russia-Ukraine War: UNSC To Vote For Resolution Against Russia's Actions In Ukraine

Following Russia's escalating military operations in Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday will vote on a resolution to the operation as listed on the UN schedule for the day. The final draft resolution will be voted for condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine in multiple regions and will further demand the withdrawal of all its troops from the country.

As reported by AP, while the US government is sure about the measure to be vetoed by Russia, it is believed to be important for underscoring Russia's international isolation. Apart from that, the resolution will also reaffirm the UNSC's commitment towards the "sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity" of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

While the meeting has been scheduled for 3 PM eastern time under the Russian presidency, the measure is set to fail as Moscow is likely to cast a veto in the 15-member Security Council.

This came shortly after several world leaders from countries including the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, Japan, and other nations have condemned Russia's special military operation carried on in Ukraine after recognising its two breakaway regions as independent.

India to wait for the final shape of the resolution: Foreign Secy

Speaking on the Security Council's resolution, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said that India will wait to see the final shape of the resolution on the Ukraine situation before taking a stand on it. Addressing a media briefing in response to this, he said, "There is a possibility of UNSC resolution that would be tabled on the evolving situation. We have seen a draft resolution and I am told that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves in the position that we will take on this issue."

This came at a time when reports are suggesting that the US has been preparing a resolution against Moscow at the UN following the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Image: AP