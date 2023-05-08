Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War Updates: List Of Major Developments On Day 439

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 439th day, let's take a look at the major developments that have happened so far.

| Written By
Saumya joshi
It's been more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and a lot has happened during this period. Even though world leaders have tried to stop the war between the two countries, there has been no positive result that can be witnessed. Although, few pauses in war have been seen, during the New Year and easter. But the number of casualties in both countries has crossed and is in the millions. The latest series of tension between Moscow and Kyiv, witnessed by the world, was the drone terror attack in Russia and an attempt to assassinate Putin, Russia's president.  According to the Guardian, today, May 8 (Monday), would be the 439th day of the invasion of Russia.  

What has happened so far in the Russia-Ukraine war? 

The latest developments in Russia-Ukraine are as follows:  

  • At least five people were wounded by Russian strikes on Kyiv, said city officials on early Monday. The news of the injured people came after Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine. Three people were hurt in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district and two others were wounded after a drone's debris fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital’s centre, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram messaging channel.
  • An explosion was heard after a missile attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, according to a local Ukrainian official. Sounds of explosions in the southern region of Kherson were also heard, as per the Ukrainian media reports. 
  • Russia’s Wagner mercenary group have appeared to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. While making this announcement, he said that they had been promised more arms by Moscow. "Today, the advance by the Wagner PMC units amounted up to 280 meters in various directions. We’ve advanced by 53,000 meters. The enemy still controls 2.37 square kilometres," said Prigozhin’s press service on its Telegram channel. Further, he added: "We are advancing, expecting ammunition." Meanwhile, Ukraine’s general defence in charge, General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia had increased the intensity of shelling, on Sunday. Further, he hoped to take Bakhmut by Tuesday, Victory Day in Russia, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the second world war. Syrskyi has vowed to do everything he could to prevent it, reported The Guardian.  
  • A total of 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region has said. The UN chief of nuclear power watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has made a number of interventions and issued a warning that the situation around the plant has become “potentially dangerous” as Ukraine has been expected to start a much-anticipated counteroffensive to retake Russian-held territory soon, including in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • Meanwhile, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened anyone found guilty of carrying out an attack on nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin with death in prison, reported The Guardian. Taking to Telegram, Medvedev, who is now deputy chair of Russia’s security council, said that any suspects, “like other criminals, will be tried for the attack and sentenced to long prison terms”. Prilepin was injured in a car explosion on Saturday and has been brought out of a medically induced coma, as per local authorities.  
  • Nine Ukrainian explosives experts, who were engaged in de-mining, were killed in a single Russian attack in the southern Kherson region on Saturday, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest evening address.
  • Five people were injured in a strike in the city of Balakliia, reported local authorities. Oleg Synegubov, the governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, said on his Telegram channel that a missile targeted the near car park area on Sunday.
  • Sixteen camps in the Zaporizhzhia region was hit by a total of 75 strikes over the past day, according to the local military administration.
  • A 72-year-old woman was killed and two people were injured by shelling in the southern Dnipro region, according to local officials. 
  • The number of Russian soldiers killed or injured since the start of the war stands at 193,430, according to the latest estimates from the Ukrainian military, reported The Guardian.  
  • Russia’s population has declined by two million more than expected over the last three years, according to UK intelligence. 
