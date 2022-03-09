Russia-Ukraine War: US Army Reaches Germany To Support EU Amid Russia's Aggression

To combat Russia's aggression on Ukraine, 7,000 service members from the United States reached the European region on Wednesday. In a statement, the US army assured that NATO allies are 'prepared to support other requirements in the region.' Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden had announced to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy amid Russia Ukraine war, responding to which his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy had thanked POTUS.

'Touchdown in Germany'

Touchdown in Germany



Soldiers arrive as part of the 7,000 service members @SecDef ordered to deploy to the #European region.



This deployment reassures our @nato allies, deters Russian aggression & is prepared to support other requirements in the region.



Joe Biden had approved the deployment of 7,000 additional US troops to Germany, in a bid to assist NATO allies in the face of the Russian invasion. The announcement by the US Department of defence or Pentagon had brought the total US-based forces sent this month to Europe to 12,000.

'Encourage other countries and leaders to follow,' wrote Zelenskyy while thanking President Biden.

Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

The US bans Russian oil imports

The US President, in a statement, said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy. He also claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries."

"We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said adding that "We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy."

This announcement from Joe Biden came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's multiple pleas to US and Western officials to cut off Russian imports, which had been ignored in the previous sanction.

Zelenskyy blames West of 'slowly killing Ukrainians'

Earlier, the Ukrainian President had accused the West of killing Ukrainians as he asked the EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that Kyiv’s forces can counter Russian missiles.

In a blistering address, Zelenskyy had also slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that ‘people will die because of you’. Ukraine’s leader said that Ukrainians have put up a fierce resistance against the Russian army that continued the heavy shelling across the civilian cities. He lambasted NATO for not banning the Russian aircraft that he stated would have provided the civilians with some protection from the air.

