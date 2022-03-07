Russia Ukraine War: US Claims 95% Of Russian Combat Force Already Committed To Ukraine War

On the 12th day of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which has seen severe fighting on both sides, the US claims that Russia has committed 95% of its combat force to the conflict. The scale of Russia's strike on Ukraine, according to US defence experts, may be gauged by the fact that Moscow has fired 600 missiles on Ukrainian soil so far.

On Sunday, intense combat broke out in Ukraine's Kherson and Mykolav, according to several media reports. At the same time, Russian forces are continuing their attempt to encircle Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol. He claimed that the Ukrainian army is waging a furious counter-offensive against the Russian army. According to Pentagon officials, Russian forces have yet to capture the skies over Kyiv, and the Ukrainian army is responding appropriately in the air.

According to Pentagon officials, Russian forces have yet to control Kyiv's skies, and the Ukrainian army is responding appropriately in the air. Officials claimed there were no reports of a Russian Navy maritime attack in Odessa. Meanwhile, Russian security forces have increased shelling in cities across Ukraine, particularly in the centre, northern, and southern regions. Further, the second attempt to rescue citizens trapped by shelling failed, according to a Ukrainian official.

Russia Ukraine war

Moreover, Ukraine's president has urged the country's citizens to come to the streets to fight. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's attacks can only be stopped if Ukraine ceases hostilities. Furthermore, shelling was reported late Sunday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, according to Oleksey Erestovich, Ukraine's presidential adviser. According to local officials in Ukraine, artillery munitions were launched in Kharkiv's residential districts, damaging a television tower.

Following these fresh attacks, there is little possibility of rescuing more Ukrainians from the grasp of conflict. In the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces agreed to an 11-hour ceasefire to evacuate civilians and the wounded, food, water, medication, and practically all other supplies are in short supply. Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine claim that Russian airstrikes have shut down humanitarian channels.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP