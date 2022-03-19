Russia-Ukraine War: US Grounds Abramovich Plane, 99 Others Over Russia Export Violations

Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, the United States government has "effectively grounded" almost 100 planes with links to Russia, including the one owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. In an official press release, the US Commerce Department asserted that the planes are in violation of US sanctions against Russia. The department further warned that providing service to these planes anywhere in the globe, including within Russia, might result in severe penalties and perhaps jail time.

“Today, the US Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), publicly identified commercial and private aircraft that have flown into Russia in apparent violation of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR)," the State Department said in a press release

Referring to the grounding of planes, Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo stated that the department has demonstrated the strength and 'reach of the actions' which they have taken over the last few weeks in retaliation to Russia's cruel war of choice against Ukraine, as per the press release. She informed that the state depatment is "publishing this list to put the world on notice—we will not allow Russian and Belarusian companies and oligarchs to travel with impunity in violation of our laws.”

Abramovich jet among other 100 jets grounded by US

Russian airlines Aeroflot aircraft is on the list of 100 planes which are grounded by the US. The majority of grounded planes belong to Boeing, while the Gulfstream private jet is owned by Roman Abramovich, the current owner of Chelsea Football Club. It is to mention that the Russian oligarch was one of seven billionaires sanctioned by the British government earlier this month in the wake off the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The 55-year-old Abramovich is accused of having close connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although he has denied the accusation, BBC reported.

In addition to this, BIS has implemented extensive and strict restrictions on aviation-related commodities destined for Russia beginning February 24, which include a new licensing requirement for certain aircraft or aircraft parts. As a consequence, any aircraft made in the US, or that is produced in another nation but contains more than 25% US-origin controlled material, must get a licence if it is destined for Russia, as per the press release.

Meanwhile, the United States, Canada, and much of Europe have prohibited Russian planes from flying and operating in their airspace, forcing many of Russia's foreign flights to be canceled. In response to Russia's escalating aggression towards Ukraine, US President Joe Biden had placed a ban on all Russian planes into US airspace on March 2. Biden had also stated that the US Department of Justice has been forming a specialised task force to investigate Russian billionaires' crimes.

