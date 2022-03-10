Russia-Ukraine War: US House Approves Ban On Russian Oil Imports

In yet another blow to Russia, the US House of Representatives has approved a law that would prevent Russia from importing oil from the United States. This decision was taken to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in view of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine caused by Russia. Notably, this new bill will encourage a review of Russia's status in the World Trade Organization and signal US support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations as the US aims to economically isolate Russia.

Members from both parties jointly agreed to act against Russia, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine in a show of US bipartisanship. The new law was approved on Wednesday and has gone to the Senate. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who helped draught the bill, noted that it may cost more to fill up tanks at home than to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's tanks abroad. "It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity," Doggett said during the debate.

US House approves ban on Russian oil to the US, bolstering Biden

It is to be mentioned here that the legislation passed in the House with the agreement of both the parties to deter Russia and help Ukraine has acted as an accelerant to the Biden administration's strategy, setting an example of how a change in the country's legislation can affect a foreign nation. Recently, the Biden administration expressed concern as it was reluctant to ban Russian oil imports, resulting in spikes in gas prices at a time when US households are already facing record-high inflation.

"We've been talking about doing the Russian (energy) ban for a while, and we're so pleased the president has done that," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the vote. This decision was taken after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "desperate plea" for help during a weekend video call with lawmakers.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine, Democrats and Republicans alike," said Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa.

This decision comes at a time when Congress is looking forward to offering nearly $13.6 billion in the military and humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine. As per official information, over 2 million Ukrainian citizens have left the country in what appears to be the most rapid exodus since World War 2. Meanwhile, lawmakers from the House and Senate are looking forward to bringing more pressing bills that would weaken Russia into the mix.

(With Inputs from AP)