Russia-Ukraine War: US Imposes Additional Sanctions On Russia And Its Ally Belarus

As the world continues to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the White House announced additional sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. Sanctions include extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military.

"Today, the United States, in coordination with Allies and partners, is imposing additional economic costs on Russia and Belarus in response to President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace", the White House said in a statement.

Additional sanctions imposed on Russia include:

Sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of technological goods in response to its support of Putin’s war of choice.

Full blocking sanctions on Russian defense entities.

Export controls targeting oil refining which is a key revenue source that supports the Russian Military.

Targeting entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian Military.

Banning Russian aircraft from entering and using domestic U.S. airspace.

The Biden administration, and Western allies, have largely stayed away from hitting the Russian energy sector to avoid causing tremors to the global supply of energy.

In a statement, the White House mentioned that the US and its allies strongly agree in degrading Russia's status as a leading energy supplier over time.

Earlier on February 22, President Joe Biden had announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While on Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

In another move to trigger Russian retaliation, American aviation giant Boeing on Tuesday announced it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow. Joining other major U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and American Airlines, United Airlines, and United Parcel Service (UPS) (UPS.N) on Tuesday suspended flying over Russian airspace.

Russia-Ukraine war

In the latest update, As per the mayor of the southern city of Kherson's statement, Russian military forces have entered the city and making their way into the council building. While Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said that its armed forces have captured Kherson. While the Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

