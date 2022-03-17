Russia-Ukraine War: US-led International Group To Seize Assets Of Russian Oligarchs

After announcing tough sanctions on Russia, the US and its allies are now creating a group to extend their support for Ukraine. Acting on their vow to 'seize and freeze' the pricey assets of Russian elites, the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, which stands for Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs.

REPO will work with other countries to investigate and prosecute oligarchs and individuals, who are Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies. The group is now looking into 50 individuals and has 28 names publicly announced. REPO representatives are from Australia, the UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and the European Commission. The White House announced these representatives will try to collect and share information against Russians targeted for sanctions.

The team will work alongside another group namely KleptoCapture, which is led by the Justice Department to enforce the economic restrictions within the US imposed on Russia and its elites, working with the FBI, Treasury, and other federal agencies.

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between the two neighbouring countries has now lasted for 22 days and humanitarian crises are soaring with each passing day. On Wednesday, in a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted pro-Western Russians by calling them “national traitors”. He also targeted the Russians who are opposing the war in Ukraine. He said, "Russians will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths. And there is only one goal (for the West), I have already spoken about it- the destruction of Russia."

On the other hand, the Ukrainian military, on Thursday, said that the Russian soldiers are facing 'major problems' on the 22nd day of the war. They said that the Russian forces have major problems with the assembling of combat units and security units. The personal composition of the opponent is demoralised, which led to an increase in the number of cases of desertification and the refusal of the military forces of the Russian Federation to participate in the war on Ukraine, officials in Kyiv claimed.