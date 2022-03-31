Russia-Ukraine War: US Official Claims Some Russian Soldiers Withdrawing From Chernobyl

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a top United States defence official said that some Russian forces have departed from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site, CNN reported. Chernobyl, which witnessed the world's worst nuclear accident, is located about 60 miles northwest of Kyiv.

On February 24, the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Russian forces captured the facility, which still houses radioactive waste. Further, this pullout came a day after Russian authorities stated that the nation would scale back operations in two Ukrainian cities, Newsweek reported.

According to The Kyiv Independent, a US official said on Wednesday that Chernobyl is a place where Russia is starting to "reposition some of their troops— leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus".

Furthermore, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin had announced earlier that Moscow had decided to significantly reduce military activities in "the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv" in order to build "mutual trust and create conditions for future negotiations", Newsweek reported.

Russian soldiers capture Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

In addition to this, on March 4, Russian soldiers captured Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power station, causing widespread concern about the possibility of Russian bombardment causing a fire at the site. As per media reports, heavy bombardment happened in the nuclear facility located in Eastern Ukraine in the early hours of March 4, according to the Ukrainian authorities, resulting in massive fires at multiple structures. The fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was doused at 06:20 a.m., according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Meanwhile, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi district's regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy said that the Russian military had assaulted industrial complexes in the region throughout the night of March 29. According to Sky News, Hamaliy did not reveal the targets, but did say that the flames had been "localised" and investigations were ongoing to see whether any casualties had occurred. Russian military targeted the territory's industrial facilities three times overnight, as per the governor.

Moreover, despite Russian claims that military activities in the area would be reduced, the head of Chernihiv, Ukraine's northern region, said that the Russian bombing continued into the night. According to DW, Governor Viacheslav Chaus claimed in a video message that civilian institutions including libraries and shopping centres had been destroyed.

(Image: AP)