Russia-Ukraine War: US, Poland Warn Of 'unimaginable' Refugee Crisis; Promise Aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived, on Saturday, March 5, in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow, close to the Ukrainian border and met Polish officials, including the NATO and European Union member state's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. At the urgent meeting, Blinken, Rau, and other officials discussed security cooperation, including possibilities to strengthen military presence in Poland in light of the current situation in Ukraine.

Poland's Foreign Affairs Minister Zbigniew Rau said, "In the discussion with Secretary Blinken, we raised important issues on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Poland will never recognise territorial countries brought about by unprovoked, unlawful aggression. The way in which Russia conducts hostilities based on the desire to break the will of Ukrainian resistance, by means of terrorising civilians, shelling residential areas, attacking nuclear power plants and non-military vehicles...are war crimes under international law, which are not subjected to the statute of limitations and will be prosecuted with utmost determination."

The Polish Minister added, "I call on Russia to refrain from attacks on civilians. I call both parties to abide by the international humanitarian law and to treat prisoners of war with dignity. With its own painful experience in the past, Poland will consequently demand prosecuting war criminals. I call for an end to the bloodshed and to a ceasefire of the war between Ukraine and Russia."

Further warning about the unimaginable scale of the refugee crisis, the Polish Foreign Minister said, "Our priority is to organise aid for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Poland has already received up to 700,000 refugees and will continue to do so. Poland decided to immediately increase its defence spending budget to 3% of its GNP beginning next year."

'Biden govt working on 2.75 billion dollars humanitarian aid for refugees': Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked that they are meeting at one of the "urgent moments". He said, "US and allies going through many challenges together. Right now, freedom, democracy, peace, security are under threat up to the level of World War II."

"Earlier, as POTUS Joe Biden said, we will defend our NATO territories. Today, Biden government is working on 2.75 billion dollars humanitarian aid for refugees, including for refugees in Poland. Poland is the leading responder in the Ukrainian crisis. Poland has stepped forward with generosity, leadership and resolve during the ongoing deadly conflict. We are grateful for its support," he concluded.

Russia-Ukraine War

Furthermore, on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. However, Ukrainian officials informed that the evacuation process in Mariupol had been halted as Russia continued its offensive in the city despite the ceasefire agreement.