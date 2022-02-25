Russia-Ukraine War: US Preparing To 'welcome' Ukrainian Refugees, Says White House

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Thursday said that the United States is ready to welcome refugees from the war-torn country. According to Psaki, the US is expecting that most refugees will want to go to Europe in neighbouring countries. On the other hand, President Joe Biden has said that he has no plans to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Russia-Ukraine war: US on Ukrainian refugees

“We are in conversations with Congress, and I mentioned the President spoke with leaders just earlier this afternoon. I don’t have an exact number, but those are ongoing conversations about what needs the Ukrainians have on the ground in a variety of categories: security, humanitarian, other economic assistance,” said Jen Psaki.

'Moment for China to think,' says US

Speaking further on the ongoing situation, the spokesperson added that this really the time for China or any country, to think about what side of history they want to stand on.

This is really a moment for China, or for any country, to think about what side of history they want to stand on, says White House Press Secy Jen Psaki#UkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/QBcYsTBMWM — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

'Putin announced war without a cause': Joe Biden

POTUS Biden, while speaking on Thursday asserted, "In the last few weeks, we have heard the pain of the Ukrainian people. Putin has unleashed a great amount of pain on them. But Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence. They have repeatedly shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards. This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for freedom around the world".

The US President also added that the country will introduce a new wave of sanctions against Russia in a broad effort to isolate Moscow from the global economy.

“Today, I’m authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia,” Biden said. “This is going to impose a severe cost on the Russian economy both immediately and over time.”