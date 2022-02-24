Russia-Ukraine War: US President Biden To Meet With G7 Leaders To Discuss Ongoing Crisis

As Russia has waged a war on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden is likely to hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Friday, February 25, to discuss the ongoing crisis along Eastern Europe's border.

Taking to Twitter, President Biden stated that the US and its allies are all set to impose severe sanctions on Russia. He also vowed to provide all kinds of support to Ukraine and its people amid this crisis. The US President also condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia on its former Soviet ally.

G7 countries object to Moscow's military mobilisation around Ukraine

Earlier this week, the G7 member states had expressed a "grave concern" over the military mobilisation along the Russia-Ukraine border and issued a joint warning against 'massive consequences to Moscow'.

The G7 foreign ministers had objected to Moscow's military mobilisation around Ukraine, including illegally acquired Crimea and Belarus, and warned of severe consequences. Notably, the inter-governmental forum G7 consists of Canada, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia.



We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

G7 member states ask Russia to comply with international obligations

The G7 member states had also urged Russia to 'take the first step' in de-escalating tensions by resorting to conciliation through dialogue. They also demanded that the Kremlin substantially reduce military forces from areas near Ukraine's border, as well as fully comply with international obligations on risk reduction and transparency in military advancements and deployments.

"As a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine's borders. We have seen no evidence of this reduction. We will judge Russia by its deeds," said the joint statement by G7 Foreign Ministers, which was issued on February 20.

Germany slams Russia for launching military operation in Ukraine

It should be mentioned here that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also imposed the first round of sanctions, following in the footsteps of the US, targeting five Russian banks and at least three rich oligarchs.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also imposed sanctions on Russia and two separatist-controlled regions of Ukraine that were recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany also slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for initiating military operations in Ukraine, saying the move was a "dark day" for Europe and a "terrible day" for Kyiv.

