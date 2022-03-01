Russia-Ukraine War: US Says 'already Seeing Effects Of Sanctions' On Moscow'

As the world continues to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that the sanctions imposed on Russia have begun to impact heavily on the country. He mentioned that the stock market is closed until at least March 5.

"We’re already starting to see the effects of sanctions on Russia. Ruble has fallen in value, worth less than one cent. S&P downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt to “junk” status. Russian stock market is closed until at least March 5", US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Earlier on February 22, President Joe Biden had announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While on Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

Responding to India's decision to abstain from UNSC procedural voting for holding a session on Ukraine, US State Dept Spox Ned Price said, "We have a very close relationship with India & have regular engagements with our Indian partners... So at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this."

On February 28, India on its opinion on the UNSC procedural voting decided to abstain from UNSC procedural voting for holding a session on Ukraine as it believes dialogue and diplomacy is the best way forward for a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

While speaking at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that there is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, Ukraine’s armed forces continue to defend Russian troops, retain control of key cities, and further slow Russia’s advance towards the country's capital, Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian officials concluded a critical round of talks on Monday near the border with Belarus.

(Image: ANI/PTI)