Russia-Ukraine War: US Says It Has No 'direct Evidence' Of War Crimes In Ukraine

The United States has no “direct evidence” of war crimes in Ukraine except what has emerged on social media, admitted US Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier on Tuesday. During a congressional hearing, according to Sputnik, Berrier said, “I don’t know if we have direct evidence besides what we see on social media”.

US Defence Intelligence Agency Director’s remarks came after German Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank launched a probe into the alleged war crimes in Ukraine, reported Der Spiegel citing judiciary sources.

Additionally, after Russia said it launched a ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his decision to open an investigation into possible war crimes in the former Soviet Union nation. However, Khan later said that an advance team of ICC experts had departed for Ukraine.

US collecting evidence of possible war crimes

Berrier denying to know enough about war crimes in Ukraine came after a National Security Council spokesperson told NBC News on Monday that Washington is collecting evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses by Russia. The discussions around war crimes were triggered by wide condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has led to at least 1.7 million people fleeing the nation ravaged in war.

NSC spokesperson told NBC News, “We are appalled by Russia’s brutal tactics and the rising number of innocent civilians who have been killed in Russian strikes, which have reportedly hit schools, hospitals, kindergartens, an orphanage, residential buildings and those fleeing through humanitarian corridors”.

As per the report, the US official also said that Washington is “collecting evidence of possible war crimes, human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law”. They also said that the US is backing the accountability using “every tool available” such as criminal prosecutions.

It is also pertinent to note that the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is the UN’s top court, had conducted a hearing on Ukraine’s application regarding ongoing unrest. However, the hearing was concluded with Russia refusing to appear. ICJ heard an application by Ukraine against Russia in the case concerning allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

(Image: AP)

