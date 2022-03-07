Russia-Ukraine War: US Secy Blinken Lands In Lithuania, Says 'families Being Torn Apart'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Lithuania as a part of his ongoing trip to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, and the Baltic states addressed a joint briefing with Minsk and Vilnius embassies at the Vilnius American School in Lithuania on Monday. Speaking at the press conference, he expressed his concern over the escalating tensions in Ukraine. Referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said it is not ok for one country to dictate another country as individual lives are at stake.

"Mothers are running with their children to Poland while husbands and brothers are staying back to fight Russia and are getting killed in the Russian shelling. Families are torn apart. Each of these principles that we talk about has a real person behind or one other", he said.

Also, speaking about Vilnius, he said that a lot of focus has been brought on this part of the world (referring to Europe) and further efforts are being made to keep the peace of the world after the two world wars.

Blinken also spoke on the efforts done by Lithuania during the crisis situations and further expressed his gratefulness to the team in Vilnius and said that the military presence has been made strong over here. "Since the departure of US embassy from Minsk, the team is closely working with US embassy team in Vilnius", he added.

US Secretary of State in Lithuania

Meanwhile, during his visit to Lithuania, Blinken met Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Before his arrival to the country, the US embassy in Lithuania in a Facebook post wrote, "His visit here underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO’s Article 5, and that we stand united with Lithuania in facing the many geopolitical challenges of our day, including Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine and Belarus’ complicity in that war."

Blinken along with the leaders will discuss how the United States and Lithuania, along with the rest of their European partners and NATO allies, will support Ukraine and the brave Ukrainian people, further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, especially on its Eastern flank, promote democracy and human rights, and pursue deeper economic and energy cooperation with Lithuanian and its other Baltic Allies.

(Image: AP/Republic)