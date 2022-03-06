Russia-Ukraine War: US Seeking Rs 21K Crore In Aid To Help Ukrainian Refugees

US is preparing to allocate an additional $2.75 billion (over Rs 21,017 crore) as funding towards the humanitarian crisis unfolding due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday announced the funding as he paid a visit to Poland's border where hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine have been trying to cross into the European nations. Poland’s cavernous camp holds around 3,000 refugees, and Blinken announced that the White House is seeking an estimated $2.75 billion funds to provide support for the Ukrainians impacted by the war.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as many as 827,600 have fled from Ukraine into Poland, making it the highest figure of the refugees witnessed yet. Refugees have been entering the EU nations of Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia. "The people of Poland know how important it is to defend freedom," Blinken told Polish reporters as he spoke alongside Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Saturday in the city of Rzeszow in southeast Poland.

"Poland is doing vital work in response to this crisis,” he added. Rau meanwhile iterated that Poland would remain open to refugees as Ukrainians continue to flee the war atrocities. "Russia's aggression in Ukraine caused a humanitarian crisis of an unimaginable scale," said Rau, adding, "Our priority is organising effective aid to hundreds of thousands, and soon to be millions of refugees."

Russian forces committing 'war crimes': Polish Foreign Minister

Poland's foreign minister accused the Russian forces of committing "war crimes” as shelling on residential areas continued. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki demanded tougher sanctions against Moscow as he lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the financial repercussions must "hit Vladimir Putin's war machine".The US is also in discussions for a possible three-way deal that will see Ukraine get more fighter planes to use in the war. Poland may provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft in exchange for F-16 fighters from the US, reports have revealed.

Discussions between Warsaw and Washington are now underway for a possible deal that will see Kyiv get more fighter planes in its fleet. The move comes at a time when Ukraine is looking for weapons to equip its forces as they continue to fight off the Russian invasion. Several European countries including Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia retain dozens of Russian-made aircraft in their inventories that could be transferred to Ukraine with guarantees from the US that they would be replaced.