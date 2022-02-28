Russia-Ukraine War: US, Slovakia, Sweden & Finland Pledge Military Aid To War-torn Nation

As Ukraine fights its fiercest battle against Russia, several countries have pledged military aid to the country to strengthen its fight against the invading forces. The United States for the first time approved the direct delivery of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

The US is working on the logistics of the shipment. The decision comes on the heels of Germany's announcement about sending 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Kyiv.

The high-speed Stingers are accurate missiles used to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons. Estonia has also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January, after seeking US permission.

Slovakia to send Air Defense Systems, Anti-Tank Munition to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Slovak cabinet on Sunday agreed to send Ukraine air defence systems and anti-tank missiles worth $5 million, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said.

"There was a phone call between Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was about how we could help Ukraine. The emergency session of the cabinet on Sunday decided to send Ukraine military equipment worth 4.5 million euros. It will be air defense systems and anti-tank missiles," Nad said.

Sweden, Finland pledge military aid for Kyiv

The Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland also said they will send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, helmets, and body armour.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Sunday that Stockholm would ship 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 units of body armour, and 1,35,000 field rations in support to Ukraine's military.

Neighbouring Finland had earlier announced that it would send 2,000 helmets, 2,000 bulletproof vests, 100 stretchers, and equipment for two emergency medical care stations as military aid to Ukraine.

Russian forces began the invasion of its smaller neighbour on Thursday, drawing sanctions and international condemnation. the ongoing war has killed at least 352 Ukrainian civilians and injured 1,684 people including 116 children.