United States of America State Department Spokesperson, in an exclusive interview with the Republic amid the ongoing escalation of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, detailed the steps taken by the US. Talking about the action that the US has taken against Russia's actions, the State Department spokesperson said that they want to 'isolate' Russia from the 'Global Community.' Speaking on the condition of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Zed Trar said that the city of Kyiv was facing continuous "bombardment" by the Russian troops. He further added that the US State has closed the Airspace for Russia.

Expressing anger over Putin's aggression, the spokesperson of the US Department was adamant that their 'priority' was now to give a "strong reply" to Putin. Zed Trar categorically stated his country's intention and said that they won't let Putin get away with this. He further added that the Democracies of the world have come together to save the world, from damages of war against Russia and claimed that the sanction which the US and other countries have put on Russia is already "pressurising" them.

Elaborating on the sanctions, Trar said that these were the toughest sanctions since 2014 as Russia has been removed from the SWIFT and its foreign assets have been seized. He confirmed that sanctions will stay as it is still further developed.

The US State Department said this was a "War" and Ukrainians were bravely resisting the escalating Russia's army. He said that the US did not want to get involved in an "armed fight" with Russia and hence would stay out of the war. He further said that the United Nations General Assembly and Human Rights Council will give an apt reply to the aggressors.

US & its allies pledge to devalue Russia's $630 billion war fund

In reaction to Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden threatened to "inflict pain" on Putin during his maiden State of the Union address in the US House chamber. While praising the US' ability to unite with other freedom-loving nations across the world, President Biden also claimed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is now more isolated from the rest of the world than he has ever been. Biden lauded the collective economic sanctions imposed on Putin's regime. He went on to say that the United States and its allies were devaluing Putin's $630 billion war fund by blocking Russia's central bank from defending the ruble