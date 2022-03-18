Russia-Ukraine War: US State Secretary Blinken Confirms Death Of US Citizen In Ukraine

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed the death of a US citizen amid the ongoing Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine. However, he refrained from delving into details further adding that he agrees Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "war criminal." Blinken said, "Intentionally targetting civilians in a war crime. After all the destruction in the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that Russians are doing otherwise."

"Yesterday, (US) President (Joe) Biden said that in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. Personally, I agree," Blinken said while updating on the conflict.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price condoled the death of the American citizen, adding that "out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comments."

American citizen killed in Ukraine

On Thursday, a US citizen was killed after Russian forces launched a sniper attack in the north-Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The victim was identified as James Whitney Hill or Jim Hill by his sister. According to a Facebook post shared by Jim's sister Cheryl, her brother was a university lecturer from Minnesota who had stayed with his partner seeking medical treatment in Chernihiv. "My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers," his sister posted to her Facebook on Thursday. "His body was found in the street by the local police," she added.

Hill had been actively updating his Facebook timeline since the war broke out in Ukraine. "We are staying on the 3rd floor in a hospital. Most placed in a basement bomb shelter. But cold down there and no internet," he had written on February 26. In early March, his posts desperately called for help, "Nobody in Chernihiv is safe, indiscriminate bombings...its a siege here," he had written.

Jim's death was notified by Chernihiv police officials who were documenting the aftermath of the Russian attack on "unarmed civilians." In a Facebook post, the authorities wrote, "Today, the invaders once again launched a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilians. There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead- there is a US citizen."

US journalists killed in Ukraine

Apart from thousands of Ukrainians, foreign nationals have also lost their lives in the ongoing brutal Russia-Ukraine war, including on-duty journalists. On March 13, a US-based acclaimed filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud lost his life after his vehicle came under fire at a checkpoint near the town of Irpin in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. Two days ago (March 16), two Fox News journalists were killed in Gorenka. One of them was veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski (55) and Ukrainian producer Sasha Kuvshynova (24).

(Image: AP)