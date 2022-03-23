Russia-Ukraine War: US To Consign Anti-aircraft Soviet Missiles From Own Stockpile To Kyiv

Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine and the war having entered its Day 28, the United States officials revealed that Washington is set to deliver medium anti-aircraft systems of Soviet military hardware, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed US authorities. Amid seemingly unrelenting military aggression ordered by Vladimir Putin, the international community has been outpouring solidarity with the war-ravaged country and several countries, quintessentially the West, have imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow while offering notable assistance to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the Kremlin launched military offensives targeting Kyiv on February 24.

The anti-aircraft system is said to be sourced from the Pentagon's own stockpile of Soviet military hardware which was obtained through a clandestine program to study them and teach American troops how to counter them. The Ukrainian forces are reportedly trained in the use of these systems which they have operated for several decades.

At least some of the supplies will be withdrawn from the Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, officials told the newspaper. Washington “is hoping that the provision of additional air defences will enable Ukraine to create a de facto no-fly zone,” the newspaper said.

It was brought to the fore that NATO member states have repeatedly rebuffed Ukraine's demand to establish a no-fly zone over the war-hit nation, stating that it would draw directly into the hostilities and even lead to a world war.

No-fly zone over Ukraine

On March 19, the Pentagon head Lloyd Austin iterated that the United States will refrain from engaging in hostilities in Ukraine nor will establish a no-fly zone over the war-torn country. In notable reasoning, Austin said that if the United States engaged in combat, it would be required to take down Russian forces which would make two nuclear-powered nations at war. He implied that such a scenario is not 'good for the region'.

"We'd have to control the skies and that would mean that we'd have to engage Russian aircraft we'd also have to take out Russian and aircraft and aircraft systems in Ukraine, in Belarus, and also in Russia. So that would mean that we're in combat with Russia. And these are two nuclear-powered countries. That nobody wants to see. It's not good for the region. It's not good for the world."

On the pretext of carrying out a' special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian President-led forces launched military offensives toward Kyiv. In the wake of war, the United Nations has revealed that more than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, with nearly two million residents crossing the border into Poland.