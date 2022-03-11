Russia-Ukraine War: US VP Kamala Harris Calls For War Crimes Investigation Against Russia

As Russian forces are targetting Ukraine's civilian infrastructures and hospitals, US Vice President Kamala Harris called for an international war crimes investigation against Russia. Harris, who was in Poland's capital, Warsaw, to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, slammed the Russian forces for attacking the maternity hospital that killed three people and wounded more than 17 on Wednesday.

She termed Russia's attack on civilians and infrastructures a war crime and called for an investigation. While speaking at a press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, she said, "Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching. I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities."

Expressing outrage against Wednesday's attack on a maternity hospital, Harris said she was shocked to see how a bloodied pregnant woman was evacuated from the explosion site. Further, she said it was crucial to investigate all the angles of the barbaric attack on civilians and raised concern about the United States intelligence report in which the agency has claimed 'Moscow could use biological weapons in Ukraine'.

Notably, earlier in the first week of March, the International Criminal Court prosecutor announced he was launching an investigation that could target senior officials believed responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide.

Both Harris and Polish PM seen skipping "fighter jet issue"

While praising the Polish people for taking nearly 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees who fled homeland amid fear of war, Harris said she wanted to thank all the Polish people for their generosity.

"I’ve been watching or reading about the work of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and so I bring you thanks from the American people," Harris said earlier during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. According to news agency AP, at the conference, both Haris and Moraweicki were mostly seen skipping the issue of sending fighter jets to Ukraine via NATO.

It is worth noting that Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes in order to resist Russian forces. In response to Ukraine's continuous demand, Poland agreed to offer all of its fighter jets to Kyiv. According to the plan floated by Poland, it would first give all of its MiG-29 to the United States and then the US would deliver those fighter jets to Ukraine via NATO.

In a statement released by the Polish Foreign Ministry, it said: "At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities."

However, the plan was ditched by Pentagon, saying "Poland’s proposal is a tenable one".

With inputs from AP

Image: AP