Russia-Ukraine War: US Warns Chinese Companies Helping Russia Could Be Shut Down

As the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated over the days, United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stated that the Chinese firms that defy Western restrictions against Russia and Belarus might face "devastating" consequences. During an interview with The New York Times, Raimondo warned that the Biden government could "essentially shut down" Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or other Chinese enterprises that flout US restrictions by continuing to transfer chips and other advanced technologies to Russia.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, dozens of countries have implemented economic sanctions as well as travel restrictions against Russia, which include Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

According to the New York Times, the US export controls prevent the sale of some high-tech items to Russia and Belarus, including sophisticated semiconductors. Further, the export regulations in the United States extend not just to American corporations, but to any company in the world that uses American software or technology to make its product, which includes many Chinese firms.

China and Russia have deepened their trading connections in recent years

It is worth noting that in recent years, China and Russia have deepened their trading connections, and despite the invasion, the Chinese government has shown some support with the Russian leadership, the New York Times reported. However, according to Raimondo, China lacks the capability to produce the world's most sophisticated semiconductors, and Chinese businesses that continue to supply Russia would suffer significant consequences.

Raimondo further stated that Russia “is certainly going to be courting other countries to do an end-run around our sanctions and export controls.” She went on to say that if the US discovers that a firm like Shanghai's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is supplying chips to Russia, she says, "we could essentially shut SMIC down because we prevent them from using our equipment and our software," The New York Times.

Raimondo's comments came a day after the US warned that if China does not comply with the sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of the Ukraine crisis, Washington will "take steps" against it. During a news briefing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, “We have also seen China abide by the sanctions that have been put in place...If they don't abide by the sanctions we always have, you know, we clearly have the means to take steps, ANI reported.

Image: AP