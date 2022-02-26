Russia-Ukraine War: US Welcomes Council Of Europe's 'swift Action' To Suspend Russia

As the war situation intensifies, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the Council of Europe's decision to suspend Russia's membership following its invasion of Ukraine. Antony Blinken stated that Russia’s actions are unacceptable and it violate the values of the Council of Europe.

US Secretary of State said, "The United States welcomes the Council of Europe's swift action to immediately suspend Russia. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine clearly violates the values we share with the Council of Europe."

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 26, 2022

"We welcome the European Council's adoption of massive sanctions against Russia. Together with our allies and partners, we are holding Putin to account for his flagrant violation of international law," Blinken added.

He mentioned that the US agrees with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's statement, "Our unity is our strength."

Earlier on February 22, President Joe Biden had announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While on Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

“Treasury has previously designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on the ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice", according to a US Treasury Department statement.

Russia suspended from Council of Europe

On Friday, February 25, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Russia has been suspended from the Council of Europe following its invasion of Ukraine. After World War II, the Council of Europe was formed to protect human rights and the rule of law across the continent. It is to be noted that the Council of Europe is separate from the European Union.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, of which Italy holds the presidency, has taken the decision to exclude the Russian Federation from its membership," Di Maio said in a statement.

He added that in the recent development of Russia's 'unacceptable' military aggression against Ukraine, Italy considers suspension of the membership as a right choice. Russia has violated international law, he said.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

(Image: AP)