Russia-Ukraine War: US Will Join EU In Sanctioning Russia's Putin And Sergei Lavrov

Following the league of the European Union, the United States will also start imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a part of its next step for retaliation. While the US continues to maintain its stance on not going for military intervention in Ukraine, it is looking forward to heaping more financial punishments on Moscow and further sanctioning the Russian leaders.

This came shortly after the European Union took a unanimous decision and as a part of its broader sanction package indicated that the western powers are moving towards taking unprecedented measures for halting Putin's brutal invasion in Ukraine and from invading a major war in Europe. As a part of its sanctions, the EU will be freezing the assets of Putin and Lavrov.

Meanwhile speaking on the United States' move, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday through a media briefing said that the US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov. Earlier, it had designated 11 members of the Russian Security Council and will now continue imposing costs on the ruling elites as Russia prosecutes the brutal war of choice.

Along with that, the statement also indicated that the US sanctions will also include a travel ban. Psaki also added that the US will continue to consider a range of other options for providing additional assistance while it will continue to deliver the security assistance package announced last year.

EU to freeze assets of Putin and his foreign minister

Following its European allies about stepping up the sanctions on the Russian President and his foreign minister, this sends “a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions” by Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the European Union had earlier agreed to freeze the assets of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as a means to punish their invasion of Ukraine. This came after envoys of the 27-member states agreed to carry on a new wave of measures to hit back at Russia and thwart their operations. Similarly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also informed that he would be also sanctioning the rulers in the move.

Image: AP