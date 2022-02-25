Russia-Ukraine War: Vatican State Secy Calls On Russia To Spare World From Horrors Of War

Despite Russia having started a full-fledged war against Ukraine on Thursday, the Vatican secretary of state believes there is still time to stop and spare the world from the folly and horrors of war. Nearly a day after Russia's action against Kyiv has killed at least 157 people and wounded many Ukrainian civilians, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, in a video message, has urged the world leaders to stop the "war against humanity". "The tragic scenarios that everyone feared are unfortunately becoming reality. But there is still time for goodwill, there is still space for negotiation, there is still room to exercise wisdom that prevents partisan interests from prevailing, that protects everyone's legitimate aspirations and spares the world from the folly and horrors of war," news agency AP quoted Parolin, who ranks second only to Pope Francis in the Vatican hierarchy.

It is worth mentioning here that the statement from Paolin came after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine after months of speculations. Putin's disastrous action came despite multiple warnings from the world leaders and thousands of "failed diplomatic talks". "We believers do not lose hope for a glimmer of conscience in those who hold the destinies of the world in their hands," he stressed. Notably, on Wednesday Pope Francis also urged the world leaders to unite against any wrongdoings by Moscow. Retreating the same, Parolin made a similar appeal on Thursday.

Putin justifies attack on Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday attempted to justify his stand, asserting that Moscow had no other choice but to invade Kyiv to ensure Russia’s security, news agency Sputnik reported. According to the media outlet, the statement from Putin came while he was addressing a televised meeting with business representatives. While justifying his actions, Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbass region. "What was happening left us with no choice," he stressed. "We had no other way of proceeding," Putin further added.

During the televised address, President Putin also warned other countries to "stay away" from the ongoing situation and cautioned that "any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to " severe consequences". Notably, the tensions between the two nations further deteriorated drastically after Putin signed a decree to recognize Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

