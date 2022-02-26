Russia-Ukraine War: Video Emerges Of Kyiv's High-rise Building Hit By Russian Missiles

Amid incessant Russia-led airstrikes and bombings across Ukraine, the capital city of Kyiv continues being the epicentre of the violent clashes between Vladimir Putin's army and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's resistance. While the Kremlin vouched for Russia's target to 'put Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation', the on-ground reporting led by Republic TV and visuals accessed via the internet indicate that Moscow-led explosions in Kyiv have been nothing short of destruction.

In a heart-wrenching video shared on social media, a CCTV camera's footage, placed inside an apartment, captured the missile strike on the building. The footage comprises a view of the simple living room before it fragments into becoming a bombarded space after jolts of Russia-led explosions. NEXTA TV, an eastern European media house, shared spine-chilling visuals of explosions and attacks.

In one room, a camera recorded the explosion. pic.twitter.com/vHd4PkT7ln — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022

Another video showed a lopsided high-rise building, seemingly a residential complex, that was attacked by Kremlin forces. While ravaged units at the foot of the apartment were already destroyed, and debris and shelling on the road, dense smoke billowed from the top floors of the said apartment building after the missile strike.

The media house stated that Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported no casualties consequent to the shelling of the residential complex. In fact, the Ministry was quick to draw parallels of attacks in Kyiv with the 9/11 attacks in the US.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the missile did hit the apartment building but no injuries were reported. He said that a Russian missile slammed into the high-rise building near Zhuliany airport on Saturday and a rescue operation is underway.

Russia Ukraine war

On the pretext of Kyiv's failure to establish 'talks' with Moscow and in a bid to 'demilitarise' Ukraine, Putin ordered the Russian military to carry out heavy missile strikes and explosions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began after troops encroached the eastern European country from broader fronts in the north, east and south. At present, the battle is underway to grasp the reins of Kyiv.

Ukraine on Saturday claimed that it has now destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’.

While Russia is slapped with numerous international sanctions on its trades, business oligarchs and banks, no country of the West or under NATO have stepped up in defence of Ukraine. While admitting that his troops are left alone to prevent Russia from advancing, the Ukrainian President vouched for a resistance front saying, "we're all here".