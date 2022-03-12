Russia-Ukraine War: Video Shows Russian Artillery Strike In Ukraine's Mykolaiv; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 17th day since the invasion began, an alleged Russian artillery strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region has been witnessed. In the dramatic visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see yet another attack by the Russian troops in the Mykolaiv region, where several bombings and missile attacks have taken place already.

Earlier, several videos showing numerous bombing and missile attacks in Ukraine were captured by eyewitnesses and released on the internet. There has also been information warfare between the two neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian armed forces have also released videos where they can be seen retaliating and seizing Russian tanks.

Furthermore, in a key development, Russia has threatened military operation on Finland and Sweden days after its invasion of Ukraine in the guise of 'denazifying'' the former Soviet nation. On Saturday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said that Finland and Sweden joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) could have both political and military repercussions. The Minister said, "It should be noted that Sweden and Finland are the only two non-NATO members among the eight Baltic and Nordic nations, and Moscow's attack on Kyiv has forced both countries in favour of joining the alliance."

Russia claims US provided anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

On Saturday, in a video address posted on Facebook by Russia's Defence Minister Igor Konashenkov, the Kremlin claimed the United States (US) provided anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, adding that European nations posed a threat to civilian aircraft.

Konashenkov said that Russian armed forces used a high-precision strike to cripple Ukraine's military's key radio intelligence centre. According to Konashenkov, 3,491 military facilities in Ukraine have been deactivated since Russia began its invasion of Kyiv on February 24.

A total of 123 drones, 1,127 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, and 115 multiple launch rocket systems were also destroyed, according to the official. Moreover, high-precision weaponry was also used to disable military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, according to Russia. In a single day, Russian Aerospace Forces' aviation and air defence shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles and one tactical missile of Ukraine's Armed Forces.