Russia-Ukraine War: Videos Show Missile Striking Apartment Building In Ukraine's Chernihiv

As claimed by the Ukrainian Government, Russia has continued to inflict damage on military and civilian airfields, air defence facilities, critical infrastructure, settlement units in violation of international law. The Zelenskyy government has also claimed that Russia has launched missiles at residential buildings in Chernihiv, a city 150 km north of Kyiv.

Visuals from the site showed two lower floors of an apartment on fire while people in the building were rescued and the blaze was put out.

According to @GeneralStaffUA, 🇷🇺 continued to inflict fire on military & civilian airfields, air defense facilities, critical infrastructure, settlements, units. In violation of Intʼl law, 🇷🇺 launched missiles strike on residential buildings in Zhytomyr, Chernihiv



Russia-Ukraine war further escalates

The Ukrainian Emergency Ministry released a video showing damaged buildings and destruction in Chernihiv, Ukraine. According to the statement released by the ministry on its Facebook page, shelling hit a residential building, a building at the central market and a kindergarten. There were no causalities, the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert on February 27. Further, lambasting the US and the West for making “aggressive statements” against Russia, Putin accused NATO and US of rampant unilateral and tough financial sanctions on his country, as he made efforts to revive Cold War-era influence. This has raised fears of nuclear war as Russian forces encountered strong resistance from Ukrainian Army in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, on the economic front, new crippling Western sanctions have forces Russia's Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the Ruble from collapse.

Amid the mounting pressure, Western nations said they would tighten sanctions and buy and deliver weapons for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles for shooting down helicopters and other aircraft. The European countries will also supply fighter jets to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces on Sunday had taken full control of Berdyansk, a Ukrainian city of 100,000 on the Azov Sea coast, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Zelenskyy’s office said. The soldiers made rapid advances towards another city in the south of Ukraine, Kherson, while Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, braced for an invasion. Russian troops entered capital Kyiv, a city with a population of almost 3 million, while the city's Mayor announced that it was too late to evacuate the civilians, and instead handed weapons and firebombs to anyone willing to fight Russia.