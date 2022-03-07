Russia-Ukraine War: Vinnytsia City Officials Discuss Closure Of Ukrainian Airspace

As at least eight Russian missiles destroyed the airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, officials of the city, and the regional councils held an emergency meeting to discuss the closure of airspace over Ukraine. Vinnytsia city and regional council officials that included Teplyk, Pishchansk, Khmilnytsky, Haisyn, Tulchyn, and other prominent decision-makers appealed to NATO to declare a ‘no fly’ zone over the Ukrainian airspace to deter the Russian fighter jets from launching aerial assaults on the city.

"We must act immediately!” the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine or the unicameral parliament unanimously agreed. The Ukrainian legislature said that thousands of civilians, including children, women, the elderly, were killed in the Russian strikes. Offensives were launched on hospitals, schools, kindergartens, condemned by the international community. But these attacks, stated the officials, are “a price paid by the Ukrainians due to NATO's procrastination.”

In an appeal made to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and the other EU nations, the Ukrainian officials stated that Kyiv had been putting up an intense battle against the Russians for its statehood, its land, and its sovereignty and people.

The common tragedy and terror of the ideologues of the ‘Russian Spring’ united our nation as never before,” they stated. The war in Ukraine, they said, is a struggle for the existence of concepts such as respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law, and human rights for the whole world. “We demand only one thing from you: close the airspace over Ukraine!” the Ukrainian officials asserted.

The deputies from the Vinnytsia in central Ukraine echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls to the Western and European nations to shut down the airspace over Kyiv. "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," the Ukrainian President lambasted what he described as ‘weak’ NATO.

“Today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one goal,” he continued, deriding the Alliance for its inaction against protecting the lives of the civilians in Ukraine.

'Worst is yet to come..': Putin to Macron

Ukraine’s appeals came after the defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French President Emmanuel Macron during a Sunday phone call that he plans to achieve his goals in Ukraine “through negotiation or war,” the Élysée Palace informed in a statement. In a presidency’s official readout, Putin told Macron that Russia plans to overtake all of Ukraine, and “the worst is yet to come.”

Several world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Saturday and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scrambled to hold talks with Russia’s leader to divert the course of the war to diplomacy. Tensions soared on March 7 as the Russian forces also switched off phone lines, emails, and fax at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant cutting off its communication to the world Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi said in a release.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy comments on 8 missile attacks on #Vinnitsa and demands to close the sky



Havryshovka airport destroyed pic.twitter.com/JukiGRIGZG — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 6, 2022

“Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security,” Grossi stated. Russian President Putin had warned of the threats of nuclear warfare as he ordered his deterrent on standby earlier on what Russian foreign ministry stated the “aggressive statements” made by UK foreign minister Liz Truss.

As Ukraine’s appeal for closure of its air corridors was rejected by NATO, a barrage of Russian missiles rained down on airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine. In a recorded message shortly afterwards, Zelenskyy claimed that the Havryshovka airport in Vinnytsia had been destroyed in airstrikes by Russian fighter jets. Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter wrote: "Eight Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia, a large city far from the frontline. Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians. Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defence, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism!"