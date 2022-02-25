Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Ready To Send Delegation For Talks With Kyiv

In a massive development, Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv. According to state-run media Sputnik, Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that a Russian diplomatic delegation, including Foreign Ministry, Defence and Administration officials, could be sent to Minsk. This development comes shortly after the Russian President rejected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer for talks, demanding that Kyiv 'surrender' first.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would be willing to resume negotiation through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms. "We suggested talking about security guarantee last December with Zelenskyy. We want to have joint talks and make joint efforts to look forward to a joint security guarantee. He is well aware of the facts involving Ukraine, and should not pass on the blame at Russia," Lavrov said.

🔴 #LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the LPR V.N.Deinego and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPR S.S.Peresada hold a joint press-conference following talks in Moscowhttps://t.co/XLWxOFFuS7https://t.co/vT7oZoHzGq — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 25, 2022

Russia closes in on Kyiv

In swift-paced developments, Russian troops captured Vorzel village which is just 8 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital on Thursday. Ukraine's Defence Ministry has confirmed that Vorzel has fallen to Russian forces. They have now entered the Obolon district in Kyiv, where the Ukrainian military is currently fighting them, holding up strong resistance. Russia is reported to be closing in on Kyiv from northeast and east as well. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been taken to a bunker as Russian troops close in on the capital, reports have claimed.

BIG #BREAKING | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been taken to a bunker as Russian troops close in on Kyiv, as per reports. Watch Republic's non-stop rolling coverage here: https://t.co/moPtwnNlWz pic.twitter.com/jP9iXxsvci — Republic (@republic) February 25, 2022

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv.