Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Unsparing On West; Denounces 'unkept Promises'

In an unsparing attack on the West, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. Outlining that the offensive has continued for the thirteenth day, the Ukrainian President said the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled as of yet.

"If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President added, "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can."

Ukraine President Zelenskyy 'loses interest' in NATO

Zelenskyy also reacted to the issue of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Speaking on the issue, Zelenskyy said that they 'have lost interest' because of NATO's unwillingness to accept the country. Further, the Ukraine President accused NATO of being 'scared' of confrontation with Russia.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia had long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, and Zelenskyy's continuous demand to let the country join NATO was one of the reasons for the announcement of the special military operation by Putin on February 24. As of Sunday, the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has pegged the number of civilians killed at 406. It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties, it has confirmed.