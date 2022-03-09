Russia-Ukraine War: Volunteers Rescue Three Premature Babies Amid Shelling In Kyiv

In the midst of the mounting Russia-Ukraine conflict and some of the key cities of Ukraine rattled by Moscow's unprovoked offensive, three premature newborns were successfully evacuated from Ukraine to Poland. As reported by New York Post, on March 7, twin baby boys and a baby girl were evacuated from Kyiv by Project Dynamo, which is a Tampa-based American civilian and ally rescue organisation. The rescue mission, dubbed "GEMINI" by Project Dynamo, was carried out under the assistance of two doctors, two neonatologists, one nurse, and a Ukrainian ambulance crew.

Project Dynamo stated in a press statement that rescue volunteers reported hearing artillery within earshot of the hospital during their departure. Co-founder of Project Dynamo, Bryan Stern stated that he was nervous during operational planning and execution since premature babies are frail and vulnerable and placing them in a combat zone surrounded by Russian fire and troops complicates the medical condition and makes it much scarier.

Project Dynamo team collaborated with others to deliver these babies

Stern further added that moving these vulnerable newborns across these combat zones by truck was filled with danger from an evacuation standpoint. He also noted that now, he is thrilled with excitement and happiness to be able to assist the family by delivering the babies. He went on to add that the Project Dynamo team collaborated with other entities to deliver these babies to the two families.

He further claimed that he felt like a delivery room doctor while showing the babies to their parents for the first time once the operation was completed. Project Dynamo refers to its members as humanitarians, with many of them having served in the special operations and intelligence communities as current and former members of the United States military.

150 civilians have been rescued so far in 14 flights

The organisation says that 150 civilians have been rescued so far through 14 flights. It also noted that more than 14,000 people from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Romania, Nigeria, Mexico, and Afghanistan have requested evacuation in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to New York Post. Meanwhile, the latest UN figures indicate that more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion of its neighbouring country on February 24, 2022.

