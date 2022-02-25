Russia-Ukraine War: VP Naidu Dials EAM Jaishankar; Discusses Safety Of Indians In Ukraine

As the situation continues to deplete in war struck Ukraine, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concerns for the Indian citizens and students stranded in the crisis-hit nation on Friday. To better understand the External Affairs Ministry’s continuous efforts to evacuate Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, Vice President spoke with MEA S Jaishankar and urged the minister to take proactive measures to ensure the safe and secure return of Indian citizens.

VP Venkaiah Naidu dials MEA Jaishankar to enquire about the evacuation of Indians

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today spoke with the External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar and enquired about the safety and well-being of Indian students stranded in Ukraine. He suggested taking proactive measures to bring all of them safely back to India. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 25, 2022

The parents, relatives and friends of Indian citizens stranded in combat hit nation have been worrying about the safety of their loved ones as the war continues to rage for the second day. Amid heavy missile attacks and bomb shelling, Russia has strengthened its offensive against Ukraine to enclose its capital Kyiv.

Keeping a close look at the developing situation, the Union government had announced a series of notifications to reach out to the trapped students. Multiple helplines have been activated by the states and central government to provide maximum security and safety to the Indians. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been kept functional 24x7 as over 18,000 Indians are stranded across Ukraine.

The Indian government continues to make efforts to evacuate the citizens via neighbouring nations as well as extend every possible help to them. Notably, the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to explore alternative arrangements for evacuations. The Indian embassy in the risk-prone Ukrainian capital is also extending necessary support to the stranded citizens and has also ordered them to stay at home for their safety.

Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine:

Indian Embassy's 24-hour emergency helpline:

Phone: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free), 380 997300428, 8380 997300483,

email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

Helpline numbers by different states:

Tamil Nadu:

Toll-free number: 1070

Jacintha Lazarus (IAS) : 9445869848/ 9600023645/ 9940256444/ 044-2815288

Tamil Nadu House - New Delhi: 9289516716

Karnataka:

Nodal officer : Dr. Manoj Ranjan IFS

Helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676

Helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676

Andhra Pradesh:

Helpline Number - 0863-2340678

WhatsApp Number- 8500027678

email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com

Contacts of officials:

P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055)

MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081)

ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430)

Delhi:

Helpline numbers: +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797.

Mumbai:

Helpline Number- 022-22664232

e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

Chhattisgarh:

Ganesh Misra, Liason Officer (Chhattisgarh Bhawan, Delhi) - NODAL OFFICER

Helpline no. 01146156000



