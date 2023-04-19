Russia-Ukraine War: Wagner Group Claims 90% Control Of City Of Bakhmut

Wagner Group mercenary fighters have taken control of about 90% of the city of Bakhmut, as per the report from the Russia-based, TASS news agency. Bakhmut, the eastern industrial city of Ukraine has been targeted by heavy Russian artillery since the Russian invasion in February 2022. The city has witnessed heavy fighting for months, with Wagner forces taking a prominent role in Russia's offensive, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. Moscow's troops have been making "creeping advances" around the city. Further, on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry stated that the group had "liberated" territory in the northwestern and southeastern parts of Bakhmut.

Wagner Group claims on Bakhmut

While talking about the situation in Bakhmut, the adviser to the Donetsk People's Republic, Yan Gagin said that the mercenary group had nearly total control of the embattled city, reported TASS. Further, he added, "The Wagner private military company controls about 90% of Artyomovsk and its advance is inevitable." However, there have been no comments from Ukraine's defence ministry on the matter. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Bakhmut and visited two different occupied regions in Ukraine. Russia had annexed Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk in the fall, as the Kremlin government claims. However, Ukraine and its Western allies, including the United States, have called the move illegitimate.

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with some of Kyiv's fighters in the Donetsk region on Tuesday, said his office. The visit by the Ukrainian president comes after the Russian President's visit to Bakhmut. During Zelenskyy's visit to the Donetsk region, he had made a trip to Ukraine's front-line positions in the eastern city of Avdiivka and a hospital in the region. Zelenskyy also awarded some military personnel with medals for their "Military Service to Ukraine."

During the night address, Zelenskyy appreciated the Ukrainian forces and the medical officials who have been fighting in the Donetsk and Poltava regions. Notably, the Ukrainian president had not mentioned any progress of Russia in the Bakhmut. Taking to Twitter Zelenskkyy wrote, "I had the honor to congratulate the Ukrainian military on the frontline on Easter. In Donbas, in our Avdiivka. It's hard to see what Russian terrorists have done to this city. Honor to our warriors who've been restraining and destroying this Russian evil for 419 days and 9 years."